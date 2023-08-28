Swedish-Russian national accused of espionage, supplying western tech to Moscow

In a case that has captured international attention, a Swedish-Russian man, Sergei Skvortsov, who was arrested during a dramatic helicopter raid on his suburban Stockholm residence last year, is now facing charges in Sweden. The charges allege that Skvortsov engaged in unlawful intelligence activities over a decade, aiding Russia's military intelligence.

Espionage accusations

Court documents reveal that Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, is accused of engaging in unlawful intelligence activities against both the United States and Sweden. The charges assert that he provided Western technology information and products to Russia's military industry, a direct violation of international sanctions.

Links to Russia's GRU

The prosecution alleges that Skvortsov has ties to Russia's military intelligence division, the GRU. According to the charges, he has been involved in espionage activities since January 1, 2013, against the United States and since July 1, 2014, against Sweden.

Unlawful procurement of restricted technology

Prosecutor Henrik Olin's indictment states that Skvortsov procured information and products related to Western technology that were restricted for Moscow due to international sanctions. His role allegedly included obtaining items that Russia's state and armed forces couldn't acquire through regular channels, managing the purchase, and organizing their transport while concealing the true end user.

Skvortsov faces charges of "unlawful intelligence activities," which is a level below espionage. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to four years in prison. However, he has consistently denied all allegations.

The trial, scheduled to commence on September 4 and conclude on September 25, will be partly held behind closed doors due to national security concerns.

Dawn raid and detention

Skvortsov and his wife experienced a high-profile arrest in a dawn raid at their spacious home in Nacka, a Stockholm suburb. This operation involved two Black Hawk helicopters and an elite commando task force. While Skvortsov has been held in detention since the arrest, his wife was subsequently released and is no longer a suspect.

The couple had relocated to Sweden in the 1990s and were involved in running several import-export companies. Among the 81 pieces of evidence listed in the charge sheet were computers, hard drives, USB sticks, mobile phones, and documents seized from their home.

US authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), collaborated with Swedish authorities during the investigation.

Following the arrest of Skvortsov and his wife, Russia's foreign ministry characterised it as part of a broader "anti-Russian hysteria in the West" and criticised certain countries for having "a real spy mania."

(With inputs from agencies)