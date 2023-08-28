ugc_banner

UK airspace shuts down after breakdown of air traffic control system

LondonEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 28, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

File photo of stranded passengers at London's Heathrow airport/for representation Photograph:(Reuters)

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, based in Swanwick in Hampshire,  said their system had failed.

Hundreds of thousands of the passengers across the United Kingdom and beyond found themselves in the middle of chaos after breakdown of the UK's air traffic control system.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, based in Swanwick in Hampshire, said their system had failed. 

This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon. 

