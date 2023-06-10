Top 10 world news: France stabbing suspect charged with murder, 9-year-old shot dead by Iranian police, & more

In a tragic incident in the southwestern Khuzestan province of Iran, a young boy was shot dead by police after his father stole a car and fled with him. Ruhollah Bigdeli, the chief of police in Shushtar County, confirmed the incident and stated that officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by shooting at it. On the other hand, Media reports citing the prosecutor revealed that a man, who was held for stabbing four young children at a playground in the French resort town of Annecy is now facing charges of attempted murder.

The boy, identified as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani, lost his life at the scene. Authorities reported that multiple warnings were issued before the police resorted to shooting. They also revealed that the father had a criminal record, including offenses related to car theft and drug smuggling. The incident has sparked outrage, with the father claiming that the police did not give any warning before opening fire.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday (June 9) resigned as a Member of the Parliament. He has accused a parliamentary probe into 'partygate' of driving him out. Johnson, 58, said he was stepping down with immediate effect "triggering an immediate by-election" in his marginal seat, which heaps political pressure on his successor Rishi Sunak.

Two airplanes appear to have bumped into each other near a taxiway at Haneda Airport in Japan's capital of Tokyo causing concerns, media reports said. According to reports citing Japan's transport ministry, the collision incident involved a Thai Airways plane scheduled for departure to Bangkok and an Eva Airways jet bound for Taipei.

After more than five weeks since their plane crashed in a dense jungle, four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia have been miraculously found alive in the southern part of the country. The siblings were rescued by the military near the border between Colombia's Caqueta and Guaviare provinces, close to the crash site of the small aircraft.

Two top teams from Europe – Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off on Sunday for the coveted Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey. While Inter Milan is the former three-time winner, having last won 13 years ago in 2010, current Premier League champions Manchester City are chasing their maiden UCL title. In this piece, get all the details about when, where and how to watch the Champions League 2023 Final.

Despite being a pivotal part of a popular reality TV show, Kylie Jenner likes to keep parts of herself private. Remember how skillfully she hid her pregnancy from the world and ensured no pap interference. Many of her fans haven't seen much of her private space, too, it doesn't feature much of The Kardashians. So when fans got a quick sneak peek into her uber-expensive California mansion on TikTok, they couldn't keep calm.

A man who was headed to Dubai was detained on Thursday at Indira Gandhi International Airport after another traveller overheard him using the word "bomb" while on call with someone else. A male traveller talking on the phone with someone on the other end overheard saying, "CISF removed coconut from my bag fearing it could be a bomb but allowed guthkha that was in my bag."

Doctors are held in high regard across the globe. Their hard work and drive to save the patients are the source of awe, and in some cultures, they are even revered as 'living' gods. However, not even they can predict a patient's chances of death. However, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool developed by a team at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims to hold the capability to do just that.