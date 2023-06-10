Champions League Final 2023: When and where to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Live Streaming details

Two top teams from Europe – Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off on Sunday for the coveted Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey. While Inter Milan is the former three-time winner, having last won 13 years ago in 2010, current Premier League champions Manchester City are chasing their maiden UCL title. In this piece, get all the details about when, where and how to watch the Champions League 2023 Final.

Having missed out on winning the title two seasons back against Chelsea in the finals, City has returned to the summit clash after beating former champions Real Madrid across two legs in the semis this time. Pep Guardiola, who last won the Champions League Title with FC Barcelona in 2010/11, has since didn’t put his hands on club football’s biggest prize.

Manchester City won the Premier League for the third straight season. After beating rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final, they completed a double with an eye on finishing the season with their first-ever treble.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, despite having a disappointed Serie A – where they finished third, defeated old foes AC Milan in this year’s semis to advance to their first final since 2010. Though the Italian outfit had won Coppa Italia, with several star attackers in Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, they will possess a serious threat to City – who are favourites in this title clash.

A tactical battle will be on display for the fans in the arena and over a billion people watching at home.

Ahead of the start of the high-octane clash, let’s look at the details of when, where and how to watch Champions League Final 2023 between Manchester City and Inter Milan. When, where and how to watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Final - When will the UEFA Champions League 2023 Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan begin?

The match will kick-off at 10:00pm (1900 GMT), 00:30 AM (IST) on Sunday, June 11th.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2023 Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan be played?

The final between two behemoths will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Which TV channels will broadcast UEFA Champions League 2023 Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in India?

The fans can enjoy the live coverage of the final on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How to watch live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2023 Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in India?

SONY LIV app is where you can live stream the final.