Champions League Final Preview: Man City chase place in history books as Inter try to play party-spoilers

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be chasing history on Saturday, June 10 evening as they take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League. While talks have been about Manchester City chasing a treble, Inter Milan too are chasing a treble going into the summit clash in Istanbul on Saturday. City who could become just the second team in English football history to win the treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup will look to stamp their authority on the final. Inter on the flip side will look to rely on their offense and defense which saw them get the better of city rivals AC Milan on their way to the final.

City chase treble

Not since 1999, has an English club won a treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup, but Pep and Co will be determined to go one better. Having the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden will be an added boost for Pep’s army while a more than handy bench makes a swift reading for the Citizens. On their way to the final, they got the better of record champions Real Madrid (5-1) and Bayer Munich (4-1) which will now see them favourites to clinch the title in Istanbul.

Can Inter cause the upset?

In 2023, Inter have already won two titles – Copa Italia and the Italian Super Cup and will look to add another trophy to their cabinet. Manager Simone Inzaghi was facing the sack at the turn of the year, but results in recent months have taken a turn and could see Inter add the Champions League trophy to their Copa Italia triumph. The three-time champions have the likes of former City man Edin Dzeko, Argentine World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez, and Romelu Lukaku to bolster the attacking ranks.