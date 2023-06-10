Two planes collide at Haneda airport in Japan's capital

Two airplanes appear to have bumped into each other near a taxiway at Haneda Airport in Japan's capital of Tokyo causing concerns, media reports said. According to reports citing Japan's transport ministry, the collision incident involved a Thai Airways plane scheduled for departure to Bangkok and an Eva Airways jet bound for Taipei.

Although no injuries were reported, the collision resulted in the closure of one of the airport's runways, causing delays and inconveniences for several flights. Visual evidence, cleanup efforts Footage broadcasted by media outlets showcased the aftermath of the likely collision, with both planes situated on the ground.

The Thai Airways aircraft displayed visible damage to its winglet, the part located at the tip of the right-wing, while fragments were scattered near the runway. Aviation personnel swiftly initiated operations to clear the debris, ensuring the safety of the area. Thai Airways' account of the incident Thai Airways provided insights into the incident, explaining that their Bangkok-bound flight was preparing for takeoff on a taxiway when its winglet collided with the Eva Airways aircraft positioned on the same taxiway.

Also Read | Archbishop of Canterbury urges Anglican church of Uganda to reject anti-LGBT law

The collision rendered the Thai airplane's winglet inoperable, necessitating the cancellation of the flight. The Airbus A330, carrying 250 passengers and 14 crew members, faced unexpected disruption due to the incident. Eva Airways has yet to provide an official statement regarding the collision. Investigation, pending clarity Following the incident, questions arose about the cause of the collision and the events leading up to it. The Tokyo Airport Office promptly dispatched staff members to examine the situation and ascertain the details.