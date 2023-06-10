ugc_banner

Heartbreaking tragedy: 9-year-old in Iran fatally shot by police as father steals car

Khuzestan, Iran

Nine-year-old fatally shot in Iran: The news of Morteza's death spread on social media, leading to an outpouring of grief and condolences for the young boy. 

In a tragic incident in the southwestern Khuzestan province of Iran, a young boy was shot dead by police after his father stole a car and fled with him. Ruhollah Bigdeli, the chief of police in Shushtar County, confirmed the incident and stated that officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by shooting at it.

Tragic death of 9-year-old 

The boy, identified as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani, lost his life at the scene. Authorities reported that multiple warnings were issued before the police resorted to shooting. 

They also revealed that the father had a criminal record, including offences related to car theft and drug smuggling. The incident has sparked outrage, with the father claiming that the police did not give any warning before opening fire.

Heartbreaking reactions, previous incidents

The news of Morteza's death spread on social media, leading to an outpouring of grief and condolences for the young boy. 

However, this tragic incident is not the first of its kind. 

In a similar incident in November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak was killed during nationwide protests in the city of Izeh, Khuzestan province. 

Kian's mother held the security forces responsible for his death, as he was shot while passing through a street filled with demonstrators.

Calls for accountability

These incidents have raised concerns about the use of force by security forces in Iran, particularly when it comes to dealing with situations involving minors. 

The public is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Morteza's death and demanding accountability for those responsible. 

Such incidents highlight the need for increased awareness and measures to ensure the safety and protection of children during law enforcement operations.

