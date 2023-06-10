Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her $36mn California mansion in viral video

Despite being a pivotal part of a popular reality TV show, Kylie Jenner likes to keep parts of herself private. Remember how skillfully she hid her pregnancy from the world and ensured no pap interference. Many of her fans haven't seen much of her private space, too, it doesn't feature much of The Kardashians. So when fans got a quick sneak peek into her uber-expensive California mansion on TikTok, they couldn't keep calm.

Responding to a fan request who asked for a "house tour", Jenner said that while she wasn’t going to do a "full house tour," she could share a quick peek.

"I’ll show you what room I am in, I am in my bar right now," Jenner said before turning the selfie camera horizontally and panning to the bar. She then moved ahead and said, "And I like it because it has this great light. And this is my living room, this is weird." Check out the viral video below!

Her living room had a chevron-style wooden floor. For furniture, she opted for a long white rectangular couch atop a white rug. The video also gives a glimpse of a dark grey fireplace and her shuffleboard table.

Jenner also revealed in the one-minute video that she is planning to learn piano this summer along with her daughter Stormi.

"And my piano which I’m gonna learn how to play," Jenner said while sitting down at the white piano. "My daughter [Stormi Webster] plays piano, she has piano lessons every week, and I’m gonna learn I decided this summer I’m gonna learn how to play the piano."

Jenner reportedly bought the lavish mansion in 2020 for a whopping amount of $36.5 million. Her seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Holmby Hills property is a dream home with amazing decor, a massive walk-in closet, a stunning pool and a 20-car garage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE