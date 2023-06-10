Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari posts wedding clip on their first anniversary

Britney Spears and Iranian model Sam Asghari celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 9 June. Sweet tribute Sam shared a sweet video on his Instagram Stories with clips from their wedding day with “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” playing in the background which is the same track Britney walked down the aisle to a year ago. “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love,” Sam wrote.

The tribute video to Britney Spears, 41, was posted by Sam, an Iranian model who also used to be her fitness instructor. In the video, you can see a sketch of their wedding day looks, a closeup of their wedding bands, and shots of Spears getting into a rose-laden, horse-drawn carriage.



There’s also footage of the pair exchanging their vows, walking down the aisle, and kissing on a balcony.

Paris Hilton also makes a cameo saying goodbye to the couple as they leave their wedding celebration.



The couple got married June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The wedding guests included famous friends like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore.

After the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Britney had to send her sons to Hawaii in 2022 to live with their father. She has not met them since apparently. Instagram row Britney Spears on the other hand has deactivated her Instagram account again around the time of her anniversary. She is known to take detox breaks from her social media accounts. Recently, one of the breaks which she took caused some fans to call in wellness checks for the ‘Toxic’ singer which did not sit well with her.

Since she posts a lot of nudity, earlier this year, a cop had shown up to her house according to TMZ. This made her further ‘annoyed’, it is privacy invasion in the name of checking in.

Britney Spears captioned a video where she danced to ‘Get Naked (I Got a Plan)’ saying “I guess it was all those rules you know!!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride!!! Oh well!!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”.

