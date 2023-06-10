ugc_banner

Annecy knife attack: Man held for stabbing 4 children in French resort faces attempted murder charges

Annecy, France Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

French police secure the area Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Annecy knife attack: The attack targeted a playground area and resulted in injuries to four preschool children and two adults who were present at the scene.

Media reports citing the prosecutor revealed that a man, who was held for stabbing four young children at a playground in the French resort town of Annecy is now facing charges of attempted murder.

On June 8, a distressing incident unfolded near a lake in the French Alps, where a knife attack took place. The attack targeted a playground area and resulted in injuries to four preschool children and two adults who were present at the scene.

(This is a breaking story.)

