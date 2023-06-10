Annecy knife attack: Man held for stabbing 4 children in French resort faces attempted murder charges
French police secure the area Photograph:(Twitter)
Annecy knife attack: The attack targeted a playground area and resulted in injuries to four preschool children and two adults who were present at the scene.
Media reports citing the prosecutor revealed that a man, who was held for stabbing four young children at a playground in the French resort town of Annecy is now facing charges of attempted murder.
On June 8, a distressing incident unfolded near a lake in the French Alps, where a knife attack took place. The attack targeted a playground area and resulted in injuries to four preschool children and two adults who were present at the scene.
