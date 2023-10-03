Top 10 world news: Trudeau attempts climbdown amid India row, earthquake in Nepal, and more

Canadian President Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday (Oct 3) that his country was "not looking to escalate the situation with India.” The development took place after reports of India preparing to significantly reduce number of Canadian diplomats who are presently in India. In other news, Nepal was hit with four earthquakes in just an hour. The tremors were felt in India as well. Read this and more in WION's Top 10 world news.

Earlier, as widely reported by media, India threatened to strip Canadian diplomats of their immunity if they stayed in India after October 10.

The quakes reportedly blocked a major highway in Nepal, an important route in the southern plains. At least 12 people got injured injured, but no reports of casualties have come to the fore till now.

Pakistan wanted China to add more projects, related to energy, climate change, electricity transmission and tourism, under the CPEC. However, Beijing showed no enthusiasm.

These scientists have been recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Their work could advance medical diagnostics and electronics

As per allegations, NewsClick received millions in funding from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a close associate of the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed that the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control



Allegations against Bankman include wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and using customers’ money for personal purchases.

The grain inspections that were earlier carried out at the Ukraine-Poland border would now be done at a Lithuanian port on the Baltic Sea.

The Tiananmen Square massacre took place on June 4 1989 and is often referred to as "6/4".Any allusion to the incident on the fateful day in 1989 is censored by Chinese authorities