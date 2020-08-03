Top 10 world news today: WHO in China for virus probe, Mass testing in Hong Kong, and more

WHO completes groundwork in China for coronavirus origin probe

The delegation consists of an epidemiologist and an animal health expert.

Sanofi charged with manslaughter for epilepsy drug causing birth defects

The charges are related to drug valproate that is in the market since 1967 and is prescribed for epilepsy, migraines and bipolar disorder.

No silver bullet to fight the virus and there might never be: WHO chief Tedros

WHO's advance team that travelled to China has now concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins, Tedros informed

Man takes hostage, threatens to detonate explosive device in Kiev

The man carrying a backpack entered a bank in the Leonardo business centre in central Kiev claiming he had a bomb, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of students return as schools reopen in Germany

Students are required to masks every time and need to constantly wash their hands and avoid hugging

Star Wars inspires scientists to create sense-capable artificial skin

Despite being in the experimental stage, the device has gathered "tremendous interest", especially from the medical community, Tee said.

Canada's St Patrick Bay ice caps disappear as predicted in 2017

The latest images of the disappeared ice caps were taken on July 14, 2020.

German firm says ending business with Chinese customer following government's disapproval

The company said it received a notification from the government that prohibits Mynaric from delivering the hardware to China

Hong Kong government denies China's COVID-19 team collecting DNA samples of residents

Hong Kong residents have been at loggerheads ever since China imposed the national security law in the city leading to large scale protests and international condemnation.

Corporate amid pandemic: Top 6 companies working from home until 2021 or permanently

As the United States continues to struggle with coronavirus, some companies have asked their employees to work from home.