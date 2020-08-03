Sanofi charged with manslaughter for epilepsy drug causing birth defects

Pharma giant Sanofi that is in news ever since the pandemic began for developing COVID-19 vaccine, said on Monday it has been indicted by French prosecutors over its epilepsy drug causing birth defects in thousands of children.

The charges are related to drug valproate that is in the market since 1967 and is prescribed for epilepsy, migraines and bipolar disorder.

The charges said several studies suggest that the drug caused disabilities in close to 15,000-30,000 children whose mothers consumed the medicine during pregnancy.

It has also been found that pregnant women who took valproate, their children had a risk of 10-40 per cent of facing congenital malformations, autism and learning difficulties.

Sanofi also confirmed a report published in Le Monde newspaper which said the pharma giant has also been indicted with manslaughter.

Sanofi said the company "fulfilled its obligation" with respect to providing information on the drug and its side-effects, adding it "contests the validity of these proceedings," in a statement given to AFP.

The France-based multinational organisation is developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus with Britain's GSK.

Recently, it was announced that Sanofi would receive up to $2.1 billion from the US government for the vaccine.

