Hong Kong government denies China's COVID-19 team collecting DNA samples of residents

Amid protests in Hong Kong on allowing Chinese mainland officials to conduct COVID-19 testing in the city, the Hong Kong government dismissed reports that it was using it as an opportunity to collect DNA samples from residents.

On Sunday, the Hong Kong government had allowed Chinese government experts to set up laboratories in the city in order to track the new virus outbreak in the country. Hong Kong had reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases rising to 3,511.

Last week, the daily coronavirus cases had exceeded 100 for ten consecutive days in the city.

Sophia Chan Siu-chee, secretary for food and health while welcoming the experts had said: "At a time when Hong Kong sees a resurgence of the virus and many other places across the world experience major outbreaks, I think more testing is crucial and expanding our testing capacity will significantly help contain the epidemic."

The team landed even as Hong Kong's health services have been stretched to the limit. The two support teams from the mainland have been added to address shortcomings in Hong Kong's health care system.

However, reports claimed the mainland team was collecting DNA samples, however, the Hong Kong government said “certain individuals” were floating the theory online and spreading untrue "claims intentionally".

Hong Kong residents have been at loggerheads ever since China imposed the national security law in the city leading to large scale protests and international condemnation.

Last week the Hong Kong government had barred local legislative elections planned for September 6 and disallowed a dozen pro-democracy candidates from campaigning for office.