German firm says ending business with Chinese customer following government's disapproval

A German company involved in the business of laser communication said it is pulling out of uncompleted exports deal with a Chinese firm after the government barred it from supplying hardware to the country.

Mynaric on Friday said it had urged official clearance of a scheduled export to a Chinese firm.

The company said it received a notification from the government that prohibits Mynaric from delivering the hardware to China.

When asked about the same, German Economy Ministry spokesman Korbinian Wagner on Monday said the government typically doesn't react on individual cases

Mynaric said it is ending business in China immediately and would withdraw the uncompleted transactions with the Chinese customer

The Germany company said it "considers its clear commitment to national interests of its core markets as critical to its business success," reported news agency the Associated Press.

"This commitment is even more important now, considering pending governmental opportunities in the US, a market that is currently gaining significant momentum."

Many countries have started considering their relations with Beijing primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of other issues including Huawei and China's authoritarian measures in Hong Kong have received a lot of international criticism.

