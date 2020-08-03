WHO completes groundwork in China for coronavirus origin probe

The World Health Organization's mission in China laying the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus pandemic has concluded, the UN health agency said Monday.

"The WHO advance team that travelled to China has now concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins, the agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding: "Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases."

The delegation consists of an epidemiologist and an animal health expert.

Chinese regime will monitor all their movement during the investigation.

The delegation will cooperate with Chinese scientists, and will work to advance the 'understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19' besides ascertaining 'how the disease jumped from animals and humans'.

The delegation will not visit Wuhan Institute of Virology, purported lab from where the virus reportedly originated.