The World Health Organisation (WHO) delegation has reached Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus and is likely to give a clean chit to China.

The delegation consists of two supposed experts. The duo reportedly consists of an epidemiologist and an animal health expert but their names have not been released. Chinese regime will monitor all their movement during the course of this probe.

The delegation will 'cooperate with Chinese scientists, the same scientists who destroyed lab samples of the coronavirus. They will also work to advance the 'understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19' besides ascertaining 'how the disease jumped between animals and humans'.

However, the delegation will not visit Wuhan Institute of Virology, the research lab at the centre of COVID-19 speculation. The WHO statement rules out any visit. Instead, it appears to suggest that the body has already discounted the possibility that the virus was made in a lab.

The Chinese foreign ministry has categorically said that it won't be the only country to be probed and these experts might make a similar trip to other countries and regions.

The WHOI probe is clearly compromised and its intention is to only give China a clean chit.