Man takes hostage, threatens to detonate explosive device in Kiev

A man reportedly has taken one hostage and was threatening to detonate an explosive device in a business centre in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday, AFP report said quoting the interior ministry.

The man carrying a backpack entered a bank in the Leonardo business centre in central Kiev claiming he had a bomb, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

The man demanded to phone the police but has let the bank employees leave the building, Gerashchenko said.

"According to preliminary information, a woman who is the head of bank's branch chose to stay in the building," Gerashchenko reportedly told AFP by phone.

The police are currently holding talks with the man and has urged him to surrender, Gerashchenko said.

Last month an armed man carrying explosives took 13 passengers hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

Also read | Ukraine: Hostage standoff ends after president endorses Joaquin Phoenix film

Police freed the passengers and arrested the attacker following a 12-hour standoff after President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to his demand to post a movie recommendation on social media.

(With inputs from AFP)