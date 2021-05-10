Top 10 world news today: Violence ensues in Jerusalem, Nepalese PM loses confidence vote, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Top 10 world news today: Here are the biggest news stories of the day, from Nepal PM Oli's loss in the parliament, to Pfizer's recent announcement for its vaccine efficacy. We have it all - click on the headline to read the full story.
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli fails to win confidence vote in Parliament
Jerusalem violence: Palestinians take refuge inside Al-Aqsa mosque
Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting as China denies entry
No evidence vaccine need to be adapted for variants, declares BioNTech
Another letter penned by soldiers foretelling civil war in France surfaces
Australian court dismisses petition challenging ban on citizens from Covid-stricken India
An Italian woman received six doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine. What happened next?
Marine animals thought extinct for 273 million years found in Pacific Ocean!
Climate change to destroy over 20% of tea growing areas in Kenya by 2050
Watch: Goodbye pollution! Bolivian companies team up for fully eco-friendly deliveries