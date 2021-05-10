An Italian woman received six doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine. What happened next?

In a series of uncanny events to happen in the post-Covid world, a tale unheard of has come to light. A question common across social media platforms in regard to vaccines is whether two doses are enough, whether doses of different companies may be mixed and how effective a single dose is.

But an Italian woman may have become the perfect candidate to answer all vaccine questions henceforth. A 23-year-old Italian lady recently made headlines in the country for receiving six doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine... all at once!

The woman had erroneously received the doses, news agency AGI reported Monday. Fortunately, the woman did not suffer any adverse side effects after receiving six full doses of the vaccine. Soon after she received the unprecedented amounts of vaccine, fluids and paracetamol were used to ensure her well-being.

The mistake occurred after a nurse mistakenly injected one whole vial of the vaccine instead of the dose, which is equivalent to six doses of the vaccine. No such cases of overdose have been known before. The most overdose for the Pfizer reported so far is estimated at four doses.

AFP reported that the country’s medicine regulator has been informed of the incident. Many countries have reported overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine, including Israel, Australia, United States, and Germany.

Pfizer on Monday announced that "there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech's current COVID-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary."

The vaccine is currently being administered in 90 countries around the world. Soon, the company will start producing vaccines in Singapore, which it has identified as its headquarters for the Southeast Asian region.

