Another letter penned by soldiers foretelling civil war in France surfaces

After France promised legal action against soldiers who had signed a letter warning of civil war in the country, a new letter echoing the same sentiment has come to light. At least 75,000 people have signed another letter foretelling a civil war in the country due to the “concessions” given to Islamism under the current government.

The message was published in a right-wing magazine and said that “it is about the survival of our country”. The current letter, like the last one was backed by soldiers. This time, they did it anonymously, after which it received public support.

The recent letter was published by Valuers Actuelles on Sunday. It claims that the letter was signed by members of the military, which remains unclear. The authors of this letter claim to have served in Afghanistan, Mali and the Central African Republic - signifying they’re part of the younger forces.

"They gave their skin to destroy the Islamism to which you are giving concessions on our soil," the message read. In addition, the message criticised French leaders for chiding leaders who had participated in the last letter.

"If a civil war breaks out, the army will maintain order on its own soil," the letter said.

Also read: French soldiers to face military sanctions over warning of 'civil war'

The previous letter was signed by 1,000 active soldiers including both men and women in April. In addition, 20 retired generals also signed the letter. The letter pinned the blame on “fanatic partisans” for creating divisions between communities while alleging that Islamists have taken over whole parts of the country. The letter said, “The hour is grave, France is in peril” and was published in a right-wing magazine on the 60th anniversary of a failed coup on April 21.

At the time, Florence Parly, the minister in charge of the French armed forces hit out at the letter, claiming that the military ought to be neutral and loyal.

Also read: Open letter by French soldiers warning of 'civil war' angers Macron government

"Two immutable principles guide the action of members of the military with regard to politics: neutrality and loyalty”, Parly tweeted.

Marine Le Pen, a right-wing leader from France who is also a prominent candidate in next year’s presidential election openly voiced support to the letter.