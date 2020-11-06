Top 10 world news today: Vienna orders closure of 'radical' mosques, Kremlin denies Putin's illness and more

Vienna terror attack: Austria announces closure of 'radical' mosques

Austria's interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of "radical mosques" after Monday's deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed. Read more

Kremlin says media report that Putin is ill and poised to quit is 'nonsense'

The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin may quit from his post in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease. Read more

US election LIVE: After Georgia, Biden leads in Pennsylvania

Huawei appeals against Sweden's ban on 5G network ban

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei has appealed against Sweden's decision to ban the company from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday. Read more

US urges WHO chief to invite Taiwan to a key meeting

The United States mission in Geneva urged World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday to invite Taiwan to a major meeting the body is hosting next week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

PLA facing unanticipated consequences of misadventure in Ladakh: CDS chief

As India and China continue to face off along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has said that the Chinese Army is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh. Read more

EU lawmakers condemn Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama terror attack

Four members of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have criticised the South Asian country Pakistan for its involvement in the Pulwama terror attacks in India in 2019. Read more

Russian police says Navalny fell ill due to metabolic problems, pancreatitis

Russian officials said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny fell ill due to metabolic problems and pancreatitis, not because he was poisoned. Read more

Jacinda Ardern sworn in as PM of New Zealand after massive win

Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for her second term as the Prime Minister of New Zealand on Friday after final results showed the margin of her landslide victory is larger than previously estimated. Read more

Ethiopia says 'limited' aims to Tigray operation as alarm grows

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday that military operations launched in the northern region of Tigray had limited objectives, as calls rise for the country to step back from what could be a devastating war. Read more