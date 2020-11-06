Huawei appeals against Sweden's ban on 5G network ban

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei has appealed against Sweden's decision to ban the company from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

"What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case," a PTS spokesman said.

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

The ban came in line with new legislation that entered into force in January 2020, following an examination by the Swedish armed forces and security service "to ensure that the use of radio equipment in these bands does not cause harm to Sweden's security," the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority said in a statement.

"We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers nor for Sweden in general," Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's Executive Vice President, Central East Europe, and Nordic Region said.

"We, therefore, want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law."

China's foreign ministry said it was "strongly dissatisfied" with Sweden's decision, accusing the Swedish government of "blatantly suppressing Chinese telecom companies and politicising normal economic cooperation."

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Sweden to "correct its wrong decision" to avoid a "negative impact on China-Sweden economic and trade cooperation, and on the operations of Swedish companies in China."

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

PTS has given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until January 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

The auctions are expected to start next week and to benefit Huawei's Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.