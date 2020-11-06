Kremlin says media report that Putin is ill and poised to quit is 'nonsense'

The Kremlin on Friday rejected as untrue a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin may quit from his post in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease.

Earlier, British tabloids, 'The Sun' and 'The Daily Mail' cited Professor Valery Solovei, a Russian political pundit, who suggested earlier this week on a Moscow radio station that Putin was under pressure from his entourage to step down due to fears for his health.

The speculation came amid Russian lawmakers considering legislation proposed that would grant ex-presidents lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the media report based on Solovei's assertions, which was widely picked up by other British tabloid newspapers, was false.

"It's absolute nonsense," said Peskov. "Everything is fine with the president."

Asked if Putin was planning to step down in the near future as Solovei had suggested, Peskov said: "No".

This is not the first time that people have speculated that Putin may be suffering from Parkinson's disease.

According to New York Post, Solovei said Putin would soon appoint a new prime minister who would be groomed to become his eventual successor.