EU lawmakers condemn Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama terror attack

Four members of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have criticised the South Asian country Pakistan for its involvement in the Pulwama terror attacks in India in 2019.

"We call on the European Commission and the European External Action Services to immediately condemn the leadership and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its participation in the Pulwama attacks and request the European Union to consider sanctions against those responsible," the members said in a letter.

The statement came after a Pakistani minister in the National Assembly openly admitted that Pakistan's Prime minister Imran Khan was involved in the terror attack. The MEP condemned the "blatant and brazen" disclosure.

The four MEPs — Thierry Mariani, Julie Lechanteux, Virginie Joron, and France Jamet — sent a letter to the President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and urged the commission to open an investigation into the matter and also investigate Pakistan's involvement in any other similar attack in Europe.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility of the 2019 attack in the Pulwama region of India in which a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was targetted and the attack had claimed lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

While Pakistan repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack, the recent declaration by Fawad Chaudhry brought back the question of whether or not Pakistan government was involved in the disastrous attack. "On 29 October 2020 Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, stood up in the Pakistan National Assembly and hailed the Pulwama terror attack as a 'success 'under Imran Khan's government. Chaudhry credited Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its great achievement," the letter read.

The MEPs believe the state-sponsored terrorism might be a bigger threat than expected if it is not put to an end now. This latest admission from inside the Pakistan parliament, by a serving Minister, comes less than six month after Imran Khan himself gave a eulogy to Osama bin Laden inside the National Assembly calling him a 'martyr'," the MEPs said.

"In the face of such threats and horrific violent aggression on innocent people, it is essential that the European Union does not remain silent. Any admission of acts of terrorism, wherever they occur in the world, must face immediate denunciation and action by European leaders," the letter continued.