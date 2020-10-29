Pulwama was great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership, admits Pak minister Fawad Choudhry

Pakistan's federal minister Fawad Choudhry speaking in the National Assembly said that "Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership." | Pakistan was scared of Indian attack: Truth behind Abhinandan's release revealed

In Pulwama last year, a suicide bomber had attacked a vehicle carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force sent its fighter aircraft on February 26, 2019, as the jets crossed over into Pakistani air space and carried out missile attacks on JeM terror camp in Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistan Minister had actually stood up to slam the charges made by PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq who had revealed that foreign minister Qureshi had asked fighter pilot Wing Commander Varthaman to be returned to India.

However, the minister was quick to add "post-Pulwama" when the opposition reminded him about the incident. A suicide bomber had attacked a vehicle carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway last year on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Sadiq added that PPP and PML-N leaders were present during the meeting when "Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring". Pakistan PM Imran Khan had refused to attend the meeting, the PML(N) leader said in Parliament.

Wing Commander Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft was shot down by Pakistan's F-16 fighter during a dog fight on February 27 last year. Pakistan later returned Abhinandan to India who came back from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

