'Bajwa's legs were shaking': Who is PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq?

PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq's revelation that India would have attacked Pakistan at "night by 9 pm" if Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman wasn't released has created ripples in the Imran Khan-led PTI government.

Imran's association with Sadiq goes back to his college years as both Pakistan politicians studied in Lahore's elite Aitchison college. Sadiq is known to be one of Sharif's most trusted aides. The PML(N) leader was elected Speaker of the National Assembly in 2013.

Sadiq had defeated Imran Khan in the National Assembly from Lahore during the elections. However, Imran cried foul after the results were declared and the court ordered re-election as Sadiq again secured victory.

The PML(N) leader during his speech in the Pakistan Parliament said during a meeting with foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in which PPP and PML-N leaders were present the Pakistan foreign minister had asked IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan to be set free.

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring," Sadiq said in Parliament, adding,"Foreign minister Qureshi said for God's sake let Abhinandan go, India`s about to attack Pakistan at 9pm".

Wing Commander Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft was shot down by Pakistan's F-16 fighter during a dog fight on February 27 last year. Pakistan later returned Abhinandan to India who came back from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

Wg Commander Abhinandan was awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind.

