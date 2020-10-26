Nawaz Sharif sharpens attack on Army, ISI chief; Maryam says 'sun is about to set'

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continued his sharp attacks on the Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, holding them responsible for the political situation in Pakistan.

Sharif, who is currently in London, addressed the third massive rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, in Quetta on Sunday.

"Gen Bajwa, you will have to answer for record rigging in the 2018 elections, for horse-trading in Parliament, for making Imran Niazi prime minister against people's wishes and [by] tearing apart the Constitution and laws, for pushing people towards poverty and hunger," the former PM who is convicted in two corruption cases said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Explaining that he is taking individual names as he doesn't want Army to be "defamed", Sharif also hit out at ISI chief for "interfering in politics for several years with impunity".

This is not the first time the former PM has spoken against Army's top brass as he has made similar comments in the Gujranwala rally too a few days ago.

The major opposition parties accuse Pakistan Army of rigging the last general election to install Imran Khan as the prime minister and their recent alliance to oust Khan has attracted thousands of people.

Sharif's daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz also addressed the rally on Sunday, saying the time to change the fate of Pakistan and Balochistan has come.

"No longer will husbands and brothers go missing, people of Balochistan," Maryam said.

"The reason you are deprived of food and shelter is that your vote is not respected. Those who rule you are not answerable to you but to someone else, someone else pulls their strings."

She further said the "sun is about to set" of the incumbent "dictatorial regime" and "the puppet show will soon come to an end".

