Jacinda Ardern sworn in as PM of New Zealand after massive win

Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for her second term as the Prime Minister of New Zealand on Friday after final results showed the margin of her landslide victory is larger than previously estimated.

In a ceremony at the Government House in Wellington, Ardern along with her ministers made their oaths in Maori and English.

"I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand," she said, gesturing towards her group of ministers, which is a strong combination of women and Maori, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country."

The 40-year-old prime minister ensured her Labour Party's biggest win since World War II, majorly due to her deft handling of coronavirus outbreak which garnered praise worldwide.

Final results that were announced on Friday showed she won 50 per cent of the vote, which is an increase from 49 per cent on the election night, notching 65 seats rather than 64 in the 120-member parliament.

National Party, country's main opposition party, saw its seats declined to 33 from 35, leading campaign director Gerry Brownlee to resign as deputy party leader.

Ardern affirmed that the strong mandate is for favouring reforms, however, she said her priorities would be to contain the outbreak and rebuild the virus-hit economy.



