India-China standoff: PLA facing unanticipated consequences of misadventure in Ladakh, says CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

As India and China continue to face off along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has said that the Chinese Army is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese Army have been confronting each other since June when the PLA attacked Indian positions in Galwan Valley leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although the PLA had lost soldiers as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge losses suffered by People's Liberation Army(PLA).

"The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh remains tense. The PLA is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of the Indian defence force's firm and strong response. Our posturing is unambiguous and we will not accept any shifting of the LAC," the CDS chief said, adding, "in the overall security calculus, border confrontations, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot, therefore, be discounted."

Reiterating India's stand, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh had said the country is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity "in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice".

The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had said that the situation along the LAC was "generally stable" at the moment.

"The constant friction with two of our nuclear-armed neighbours with whom India has fought wars, with both increasingly acting in collusion, poses an omnipresent danger of regional strategic instability with potential for escalation, threatening our territorial integrity and strategic cohesion," Bipin Rawat added.

On Pakistan, the CDS chief said: "The surgical strikes post Uri terror attack and the Balakot airstrikes have delivered a strong message to Pakistan that it no longer enjoys the impunity of pushing terrorists across the Line of Control under the nuclear bogey, while adding that, the new Indian template has injected ambiguity and uncertainty in Pakistan, evident in its media reports, about Indian armed forces reaction, if Pakistan sponsored terrorists cross the threshold of tolerance."