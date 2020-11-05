Ladakh standoff: India and China to hold 8th round of military talks on Friday

The 8th round of India, China military talks or Corps Commander Talks will take place on Friday. The talks will start at 9.30 am IST in Chushul at the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh.

The first round of talks happened in early June but was followed by Galwan incident. 20 Indian soldiers died in violent clashes due to Chinese aggressiveness in the area. China also suffered casualties but never came out with figures.

On Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity "in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice".

The Chinese foreign minister last week described the border situation "generally stable" at the moment, with both sides having "unimpeded channels for communication" and are "properly handling matters through consultation and negotiation."

India has called for early disengagement, but Chinese forces have maintained a presence in the north bank of the Pangong Lake. This year has seen the longest India China standoff at the Line of Actual control in many decades starting in May and still continuing.