Top 10 world news today: US marks a grim milestone, China reports rise in coronavirus cases and more

Why Africa's coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated

When Africa's first case of coronavirus was detected in Egypt in February, the rest of the continent prepared for the brunt of a pandemic that has engulfed Europe and spread to the United States, infecting more than 1.6 million worldwide

US marks a grim milestone, reports highest daily coronavirus death toll

The United States became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, as billions around the world celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home

Could the new coronavirus weaken 'anti-vaxxers'?

An American mother-of-three is a long-time member of "anti-vaxxer" groups online: a small but vocal global community that believes vaccines are a dangerous con and refuse to immunize themselves or their children

WHO is looking into reports of COVID-19 patients testing positive again

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge

China reports rise in coronavirus cases, most from abroad

China has reported a rise in new coronavirus infections, days after it said there had been no new cases

How did Germany manage to prevent an Italy-like situation?

Western Europe has been battered by the coronavirus outbreak, but Germany remains a bright-spot in the continent

Asia's favourite beach destination shuts down to contain coronavirus transmission

Asia's favourite beach destination Phuket now resembles a ghost town

Using his own 'metrics,' Trump says ending US shutdown is biggest decision yet

President Donald Trump said on Friday he faced his biggest decision yet with regard to when to re-open the US economy from its coronavirus shutdown and pledged to listen to health experts when making that determination




