Top 10 world news today: US marks a grim milestone, China reports rise in coronavirus cases and more

Why Africa's coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated
When Africa's first case of coronavirus was detected in Egypt in February, the rest of the continent prepared for the brunt of a pandemic that has engulfed Europe and spread to the United States, infecting more than 1.6 million worldwide | READ MORE
US marks a grim milestone, reports highest daily coronavirus death toll
The United States became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, as billions around the world celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home | READ MORE
Could the new coronavirus weaken 'anti-vaxxers'?
An American mother-of-three is a long-time member of "anti-vaxxer" groups online: a small but vocal global community that believes vaccines are a dangerous con and refuse to immunize themselves or their children | READ MORE
WHO is looking into reports of COVID-19 patients testing positive again
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge | READ MORE
China reports rise in coronavirus cases, most from abroad
China has reported a rise in new coronavirus infections, days after it said there had been no new cases | READ MORE
How did Germany manage to prevent an Italy-like situation?
Western Europe has been battered by the coronavirus outbreak, but Germany remains a bright-spot in the continent | READ MORE
Asia's favourite beach destination shuts down to contain coronavirus transmission
Asia’s favourite beach destination Phuket now resembles a ghost town | READ MORE
Using his own 'metrics,' Trump says ending US shutdown is biggest decision yet
President Donald Trump said on Friday he faced his biggest decision yet with regard to when to re-open the US economy from its coronavirus shutdown and pledged to listen to health experts when making that determination | READ MORE