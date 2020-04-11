Asia's favourite beach destination shuts down to contain coronavirus transmission

Asia’s favourite beach destination Phuket now resembles a ghost town.

The city, which has emerged as Thailand’s COVID-19 hotspot has the highest infection rate per capita out of the 77 provinces in Thailand, CNN reported.

For 100,000 people in Phuket, there are 38.95 cases.

The government has stepped up testing in a bid to contain the virus from spreading.



On April 9, restrictions were announced for the whole island for 14 days, with strict orders to stay indoors between April 13-26.

"The move makes Phuket the first province in Thailand to impose a total lockdown of all areas, in its sustained effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019," says a statement from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

"With the exceptions of medical and emergency personnel and logistics workers, all 17 sub-districts are sealed off to ensure minimum mobilization of people and vehicles”, it added.

The Phuket International Airpot has also shut down, with no non-essential flights being allowed to take off or land until April 30.

The island connects to the mainland via a bridge. To further reduce the transmission, all entry and exit points have been sealed.

Additionally, all beaches, bars, and shops have been closed until further notice.

A curfew has been put in place from dusk to dawn - 10 PM to 4 Am everyday, and everybody venturing out has to compulsorily wear masks.