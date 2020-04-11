WATCH: To fight the gloom-doom, doctors in California flaunt dance moves as patients recover

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill, with emergency health workers being put at the forefront of fighting the virus.

With the number of deaths increasing everyday, gloom has eclipsed the world.

However, a few health workers in California are finding joy in the little things!

An intensive care unit (ICU) at the Ronald Reagon UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California have found a way to deal with the despair: every time a patient is taken off ventilator support, they perform a dance routine.

In our fight against #COVID19 remember it’s OK for our frontline workers to celebrate the small wins. Yesterday we had 2 patients come off #ventilators & breath on their own! So, we smiled, we danced & took a moment for ourselves. #HealthcareHeroes #AllInThisTogether #ARDS pic.twitter.com/7XzqpzAo8B — Desiree (@HungryDes) April 7, 2020 ×

They recently shared clips of them dancing on Twitter after two of their patients showed signs of recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Nida Qadir said, “Yes, patients do recover from #COVID19 #ARDS. And yes, my #ICU team does do an #extubation dance every time we liberate someone from a #Ventilator."

"In our fight against #COVID19 remember it’s OK for our frontline workers to celebrate the small wins. Yesterday we had 2 patients come off #ventilators & breath on their own! So, we smiled, we danced & took a moment for ourselves. #HealthcareHeroes #AllInThisTogether #ARDS”, one of the doctors tweeted.

Watch the video below:

So far the video is nearing 8 lakh views with over 30,000 likes.

A twitter user responded to their video and said, “Taking 2 people, both of whom probably have dozens of others praying for them, off #ventilators is not a small win. It's HUGE. You guys are awesome! #keepcelebrating #BIGwins #ThanksHealthHeroes #SomeGoodNews”

Another user said, “Lovely. Keep those dances coming!”

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed over 100,000 around the world, AFP reported.

This coincided with the festival of Easter whereby churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.