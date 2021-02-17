Top 10 world news today: UK to purposely expose people to COVID-19, Myanmar protesters reconvene, and more

Top 10 world news today - The UK is deliberately exposing volunteers to COVID-19 for research, while Khamenei is urging Biden to take more action to salvage the nuclear deal. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

UK approves trial deliberately exposing volunteers to virus

Thai government issues warning against Clubhouse after it emerges as platform for dissidents

To revive nuclear deal, Iran's Khamenei demands 'action, not words' from Biden

42 people including 27 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria, President orders rescue operation

France to hold talks with European powers and US on Iran

After US and India, EU consumers' group raises concern over TikTok's safety

School in New York asks parents to rate their 'whiteness'

Jeff Bezos reclaims world's richest person title by overtaking Elon Musk

Protesters in Myanmar reconvene, reject military's claims of public support

Watch: France lower house passes bill against Islamist extremism