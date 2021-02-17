Top 10 world news today: UK to purposely expose people to COVID-19, Myanmar protesters reconvene, and more Photograph:( WION )
Top 10 world news today - The UK is deliberately exposing volunteers to COVID-19 for research, while Khamenei is urging Biden to take more action to salvage the nuclear deal. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.
UK approves trial deliberately exposing volunteers to virus
Thai government issues warning against Clubhouse after it emerges as platform for dissidents
To revive nuclear deal, Iran's Khamenei demands 'action, not words' from Biden
42 people including 27 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria, President orders rescue operation
France to hold talks with European powers and US on Iran
After US and India, EU consumers' group raises concern over TikTok's safety
School in New York asks parents to rate their 'whiteness'
Jeff Bezos reclaims world's richest person title by overtaking Elon Musk
Protesters in Myanmar reconvene, reject military's claims of public support
Watch: France lower house passes bill against Islamist extremism