To revive nuclear deal, Iran's Khamenei demands 'action, not words' from Biden

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded “action, not words” from the United States, while referring to the prospect of renewing 2015’s nuclear deal.

Iran has set next week as the deadline for US President Biden to reverse sanctions that were imposed by Donald Trump. If the US fails to meet the deadline, Iran will begin taking drastic steps that violate the deal, including a ban on short-notice inspections by UN nuclear watchdog.

"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side, and we will also act," Khamenei said during a televised speech.

Biden intends to revive the pact as part of which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions. Seen as a major achievement for Obama-era, the deal was abandoned by Trump in 2018.

Both Iran and the US agree that the deal should be revived, but remain at odds over how to begin the process. Iran has said that the US must first lift sanctions from the Trump era, while the US expects Tehran to first return to the deal.

The country has been violating the deal since the sanctions were reimposed. Over the last few months, Iran has further breached the deal’s restrictions. Starting February 23, the country intends to end snap inspections that are undertaken by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). An agreement called “Additional Protocol” mandates the inspections.