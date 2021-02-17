School in New York asks parents to rate their 'whiteness'

A New York-based school is being condemned for asking parents to rate their 'whiteness', detailing eight supposed stages for the ''tool for action''.

The graphic, sent out by the school's principal of East Side Community School in New York City, was shared on social networking platform Twitter after which it went viral. It was written by Northwestern University associate professor Barnor Hesse.

The graphic by Slow Factory Foundation says, ''There is a regime of whiteness, and there are action-oriented white identities. People who identify with whiteness are one of these. It's about time we build an ethnography of whiteness since white people have been the ones writing about and governing others.''

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this "tool for action," which tells them they must become "white traitors" and then advocate for full "white abolition."



Earlier, President Biden in a town hall meeting on Wednesday said that "white supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in America."

"It's complex, it's wide-ranging, and it's real," Biden said on the white supremacists' issue, adding, "I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of white supremacy."

The US president said those who support the white supremacists are "demented" and "dangerous."