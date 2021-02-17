White supremacists greatest domestic terror threat in America: Biden

President Biden in a town hall meeting on Wednesday said that "white supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in America."

Watch:

"It's complex, it's wide-ranging, and it's real," Biden said on the white supremacists' issue, adding, "I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of white supremacy."

The US president said those who support the white supremacists are "demented" and "dangerous."

On the coronavirus vaccine rollout, Biden said: "By the end of July we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American."

"A year from now I think that there'll be significantly fewer people that have to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask," Biden added.

The US president had earlier promised that 100 million people will be vaccinated in his first 100 days in office, however, the White House has since toned down the expectations, as Biden said, "by next Christmas, we'll be in very different circumstances".

On Trump, the US president said: "I'm tired of talking about Trump."

"The next four years is not about Trump, but the American people, I'm not going to call names out," the US president added. "Look, for four years all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people."

Biden stated that prosecuting Trump will be up to the Department of Justice.

“I made a commitment, I will not ever tell my Justice Department, and it's not mine, it's the people's Justice Department, who they should and should not prosecute. Their prosecutorial decisions will be left to the Justice Department, not me,” Biden said.