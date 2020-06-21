Top 10 world news today: UK stabbing, solar eclipse, Trump's "kung flu" and more

'Slow the testing down please': Trump's solution to end COVID-19

After this statement, the White House had to clear the air and an official later told local media that Trump was joking.

UK: Reading stabbing attack declared a 'terrorist incident'; investigations continue

Local media reports reveal that the suspect arrested by police is a Libyan national in his twenties.

US: One dead and at least 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

As of now, there has been no indication that the shooting was related to the ongoing anti-racism protests, of which Minneapolis has been the origin.

Ring of fire: Solar eclipse 2020 darkens skies around world

The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the 'ring of fire' captivated several countries today. This rare celestial event coincided with the longest day today. This was the first solar eclipse of 2020.

UK to start easing lockdown soon; plans to be revealed this week: Health Minister

Matt Hancock has also said that there is a possibility people might have to register their details before entering such social spaces.

Donald Trump again blames China for COVID-19, terms it ‘Kung flu'

Donald Trump, addressing his first election rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that COVID-19 is a disease which has more names than any other disease in history.

COVID 19: Beijing to test one million people daily

The tests are done on samples collected from multiple people in one test tube, enabling the city to get results from almost 1 million people daily.

New York shooting: Nine wounded at Syracuse 'celebration'

Of the nine victims, one was a 17-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and eight others — ranging in age from 18 to 53 — were expected to survive.

Ukraine gas explosion kills one, 21 residents evacuated

Local authorities have rescued nearly 21 people till now, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been inside when the blast happened.

Muhammad Ali's son says dad wouldn't have supported protests over George Floyd's death

He said: "It's not just Black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, and everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is."