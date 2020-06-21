UK: Reading stabbing attack declared a 'terrorist incident'; investigations continue

During late evening of Saturday, as people were relaxing in Forbury Gardens, Reading, in the UK, a man went on a a stabbing rampage.

The stabbing attack, that killed three people and left at least three more injured, has now been declared as a terrorist incident by the Thames Valley Police.

🚨| UPDATE- Murder investigation Reading@TerrorismPolice can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night has now been declared a terrorist incident.



We continue to work together with Counter Terrorism Policing SE.



➡ https://t.co/CMkzwE6crv pic.twitter.com/MQeQr8XLe5 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 21, 2020 ×

The local police authorities started the investigations without assuming this to be a terrorist incident. However, later investigations opened the possibility of a terrorism link.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has declared the attack a terrorist incident, and Counter-Terrorism Policing South East will be taking over the investigation, Thames Valley police told the local media houses.

Local media reports reveal that the suspect arrested by police is a Libyan national in his twenties.