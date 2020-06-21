Muhammad Ali's son says dad wouldn't have supported protests over George Floyd's death

Boxing legend and anti-racist activist Muhammad Ali’s son has said that he doesn’t think that his father would have supported the current Black Lives Matter movement, calling participants in the movement "racist," The New York Post reported on Saturday.

Legendary boxer’s only biological son Muhammad Ali Junior said that “I think this Black lives matter movement is racist in itself.”

He added: "It's not just Black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, and everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is."

''My father would have said, 'They aren’t nothing but devils," Ali Jr, 47, said. "My father said, 'all lives matter.' I don't think he'd agree."

Ali Jr. referenced some of the destructive actions of looters in recent weeks as part of his own dissatisfaction with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out," Ali Jr said.



"It's a racial statement," he said of Black Lives Matter. "It's pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that."



People have marched around the world as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in the US last month.



Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an organized movement favouring non-violent civil disobedience in protest against alleged incidents of police brutality against Afro-American people.



(With inputs from agencies)