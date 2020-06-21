'Slow the testing down please': Trump's solution to end COVID-19

Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, in infamous for his statements - be it in public gatherings or on Twitter.

This time, it is his election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he decided to talk about coronavirus (yet again) and ended up bringing trouble for himself (yet again).

Also read| Donald Trump again blames China for COVID-19, terms it ‘Kung flu'

As the country is observing protests to put an end to racism against the African-American and Asian communities in the US, the President decided to term the coronavirus as "kung flu" to blame China for spreading the virus in the world.

While the blame game has been going on since months, the usage of the word 'kung' is a racist move that can bring violent disturbances for the Asian community in the US.

Not just this, the President said he has asked his officials to slow down the testing for coronavirus in the country. He feels that COVID testing is a “double-edged sword” as more testing leads to identification of more cases.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down.”

The US has tested nearly 25 million people till date, which is far more than other countries.

After this statement, the White House had to clear the air and an official later told local media that Trump was joking.

The US, which is also facing mass protests against racism and police brutality, has been observing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Trump also feels that the "radical fake news" has not given him enough credit for the "phenomenal job" he has done in containing the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Trump-led country has lost almost 119,654 people to coronavirus till date.