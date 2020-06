The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the 'ring of fire' captivated several countries today. This rare celestial event coincided with the longest day today. This was the first solar eclipse of 2020.

Known as Surya Grahan in India, the solar eclipse started around 10:20 am and ended around 2:20 pm in India.

Here's how the sky looked around the world, as people tried to take a sneak peek of the eclipse through glasses, X-ray films and other ways.