US: One dead and at least 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man was killed and around 11 people have been injured in a shooting that took place in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday.

“One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds,” Minneapolis police tweeted.

"Multiple people shot in area of 2900 block Hennepin S. Please stay away from this area. More info when available," Minneapolis police tweeted.

As of now, there has been no indication that the shooting was related to the ongoing anti-racism protests, of which Minneapolis has been the origin.

Local media reports stated that the identities of the deceased and injured hasn't been revealed yet as it wasn't clear whether anyone has been taken into custody.

After the shooting, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the area during the shooting. Some pictures showed broken windows at the theater and a storefront. Some people can also be heard screaming in the videos posted on social media websites by the locals.

All injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The local police has cordoned the area, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from Reuters)