Ukraine gas explosion kills one, 21 residents evacuated

A gas explosion shook a multi-storey building in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday.

The explosion has taken life of one person till now, and has injured many more, according to local media reports.

The explosion shook the building and caused a massive structural damage. Nearly four floors, out of total of nine, of the building were destroyed due to the explosion. Several people might be trapped under the wreckage.

Local authorities have rescued nearly 21 people till now, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been inside when the blast happened.

The recent investigations have concluded that the explosion was caused due to a gas-air mixture, or in simpler words, a domestic gas leak.

All the residents of the building are being evacuated to an alternate facility in the city, for the time being.

Rescue mission is ongoing, making sure nobody is trapped in the wreckage. The authorities are making a list of all the people present in the building at that moment.

More details are awaited on this.