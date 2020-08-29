Top 10 world news today: Trump takes dig at Harris, Senator attacked near WH, and more

Military will not play any role in US elections: US Army General Mark Milley

America's most senior general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has told the Congress that the military will not be a part of the November elections.

China must build an 'impregnable fortress' to maintain stability in Tibet: Xi to party leaders

The Chinese leader reportedly said that role of the Communist Party needs to be "strengthened" to "integrate" the Tibet's local ethnic group.

'I had to do it': Student leader defies Thailand's royal taboo

The 21-year-old Rung -- real name Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul -- said the August 10 protest at Thammasat University outside Bangkok was "the right time" to ask for change, even though she risked arrest.

FDA spokeswoman Emily Miller fired as spokesperson; to continue as 'appointee'

Emily Miller, the spokesperson for US Food and Drug Administration, has been fired days after her appointment in the officer. The decision was taken by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

US Republican Party Senator Rand Paul alleges he was 'attacked' near White House

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters had gathered outside the White House as Trump accepted the Republican Party`s nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

At least 13 dead in China restaurant collapse

At least 13 people died on Saturday when a restaurant in northern China collapsed, state media said, with rescuers pulling dozens of survivors from the rubble and searching for others believed to be trapped.

Thousands take to streets to protest over dead dolphins in Mauritius

Protestors held banners that showed dolphins covered in oil with slogan of 'all lives matter', and asked the government to resign.

Kamala Harris 'not competent' to be US president, Ivanka better: Donald Trump

Trump said he would support seeing a female president in the US but suggested that his daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump would be a better candidate for such a role.

Bangladesh to restore internet in Rohingya refugee settlement

Bangladesh had received flak for continuing to suspend internet services even amid coronavirus pandemic. Human Rights groups had warned that such move may give rise to unnecessary rumours.

Afghan children and unemployed turn to opium for quick cash

Afghanistan is one of the highest producer of opium as it produces nearly 80 per cent of the global supply and also provides thousands of jobs.