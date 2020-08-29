Thousands take to streets to protest over dead dolphins in Mauritius

As nearly 40 dead dolphins washed up on the shore after the tragic and massive oil spill in Mauritius, locals are demanding a detailed investigation of the same.

The dolphins that washed up in Maritius were, presumably, negatively affected by the toxic oil spill caused by a crack in the Japanes ship in the ocean.

Locals are now protestung against the unintentional deaths of dolphins and are demanding thorough investigation of the same. Several environmentalists are demanding a detailed investigation of whether or not the death of dolphins is related to the oil spill.

However, as per preliminary investigations, experts have revealed that the dead dolphins had wounds on their bodies but no trace of oil.

Also read: At least 40 dolphins die in area hit by Mauritius oil spill

"The preliminary results show that the animals did not have trace of hydrocarbon in their respiratory system, nor in their skin, throat or stomach," the report said.

However, the locals are not satisfied with the initial reports. "We do not trust the government and the diluted information they`ve been feeding us regarding the management and responses to the oil spill," Fabiola Monty, 33 a Mauritian environmental scientist

Protestors held banners that showed dolphins covered in oil with slogan of "all lives matter". Several participants of the protest also asked the government to resign over such a deadly mistake. Mauritian flags were also waved across the packed square of St Louis Cathedral.

So far, two dolphins' bodies have been investigated, and the results for next 20-25 dolphins is expected in a few days. The autopsy on the first two was conducted by the government-run Albion Fisheries Research Centre.

The government has assured the locals that an autopsy will be performed on all the dead dolphins, and not some.

Local environmental group Eco-Sud, which took part in Saturday`s protest, said in a statement on Friday that representatives from civil society should be present during the autopsies and called for a second opinion from independent specialists.

Meanwhile, the government has started two different investigations. First is by the local police which will be looking into the crew's responsibility and role into this environmental tragedy, and the second will be by a senior Shipping Ministry official to study the whole incident that happened during the hit.