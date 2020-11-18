Top 10 world news today: Trump fires election officer, protests in Thailand soar, and more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )
Top world news stories of the day
Here are the top 10 world news stories of the day: From Trump's dismissal of election official to a global survey on climate change. Click on the headline to read the full story.
President Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia: Russian scientists
Taiwan recalls all F16 fighter jets after one goes missing during training session
New Zealand police includes Hijab in uniforms to encourage women to join forces
Two US bomber jets penetrate Chinese air defence zone as Beijing’s navy mounts massive exercises
93% Brazilians, 91% Indians perceive climate change as severe, survey reveals
Russia's lower house of parliament approves bill to give Putin lifetime immunity
At least 55 injured as Thai anti-government protesters clash with police, royalists
Ethiopia says its troops marching on Tigrayan capital