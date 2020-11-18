Top 10 world news today: Trump fires election officer, protests in Thailand soar, and more

Here are the top 10 world news stories of the day: From Trump's dismissal of election official to a global survey on climate change. Click on the headline to read the full story.

President Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030

Coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia: Russian scientists

Taiwan recalls all F16 fighter jets after one goes missing during training session

New Zealand police includes Hijab in uniforms to encourage women to join forces

Two US bomber jets penetrate Chinese air defence zone as Beijing’s navy mounts massive exercises

93% Brazilians, 91% Indians perceive climate change as severe, survey reveals

Russia's lower house of parliament approves bill to give Putin lifetime immunity

At least 55 injured as Thai anti-government protesters clash with police, royalists

Ethiopia says its troops marching on Tigrayan capital