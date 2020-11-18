At least 55 injured as Thai anti-government protesters clash with police, royalists

Several people were injured after anti-government protesters clashed with police and royalists on the second day of protests in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

Watch:

There were reports of at least six people being shot as police said they did not open fire with live ammunition or rubber bullets. The police said they were investigating the use of firearms against protesters.

Reports said the wounded included one royalist and a pro-democracy protester.

The clashes occurred as people gathered close to the Parliament as lawmakers were discussing changes to the constitution. Reports said at least 55 people were injured in clashes as security officials fired teargas shells.

Amid heightened tensions, the demonstrators advanced on security forces with makeshift shields as protests escalated. The protesters had gathered at Ratchaprasong junction in Bangkok even as the police set up barricades to prevent the protesters from advancing.

The protesters have been calling for Prime Minister Prayut resignation as the opposition has repeatedly accused him of unfair poll practices to stay in power. The Thai prime minister has dismissed the allegations that the election was unfair.

The protesters have also been demanding curbs in the power of King Vajiralongkorn who sits at the apex of Thai power.

Thai lawmakers have been discussing proposals for constitutional amendment, however, the power of the royal family isn't on the agenda of Parliament. The Parliament began voting on Wednesday on amendments to be debated further.