Protesters scale monument, turn their back on King's motorcade in Thailand

Protesters in Thailand tried to scale a Bangkok monument to unfurl a banner as anti-government demonstrations continued in the country amid calls to reform the monarchy.

Watch:

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's urged for unity even as protesters turned their backs on the King's motorcade as it passed through central Bangkok.

The protesters gave the three-fingered "Hunger Games" salute in a show of defiance against the King. Later, school students calling themselves the "bad student" movement rallied outside the Thailand education ministry.

However, royalists showed support for the King as he arrived for a ceremony. The King had said earlier that protesters were still loved and that Thailand was a land of compromise.

Thai authorities have deployed upto 8,000 security personnel to ensure the protests are kept under control. Last week, police had used water cannons against demonstrators as tensions between protesters and police reached fever pitch.

Amid the protests, the country's Buddhist governing body had earlier ordered monks not to join protests in the country.

Under Prayuth's government, the king has been given the power to appoint the country's chief monk to head the council. The country's monks are not allowed to vote and are morally barred from taking part in politics.